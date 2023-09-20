This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

Hold onto your helmets, football fanatics! New Jersey is about to witness a gridiron revival like no other, as former NFL titans lace up their cleats and hit the turf for the United States Football League (USFL). In the heartland of American football, where NFL teams like the New York Jets and New York Giants reign supreme, the excitement is reaching a fever pitch.

When the NFL season kicks off at the legendary MetLife Stadium, the stands come alive with the roar of a thousand fans, and you know what that means—football bets are flying left and right at the NFL Playoff Bracket, intensifying the excitement for the upcoming NFL season.

Josh Johnson: From NFL Journeyman to USFL Sensation

Buckle up, folks, because on July 19, 2023, the New Jersey Generals sent shockwaves through the football world by inking a deal with NFL veteran quarterback Josh Johnson. This gridiron journeyman has seen it all, suiting up for an astonishing 14 different NFL teams over a jaw-dropping 15-year career. Johnson's resume is the stuff of legend, boasting a colossal 10,000+ passing yards.

Johnson’s arrival promises to inject a much-needed dose of NFL expertise into the USFL, setting the stage for a spectacular showdown that'll have fans on the edge of their seats.

Kenny Stills: A Pro Bowl Pass-Catcher Rekindles His Fire

But that's not all, folks! On July 20, 2023, history was made as the New Jersey Guardians, a USFL juggernaut, introduced their ace up the sleeve: none other than former NFL wide receiver Kenny Stills.

A household name in the NFL, Stills boasts six seasons of NFL action under his belt, racking up over 3,000 receiving yards and earning his stripes as one of the standout wideouts from the 2013 draft class. Not to mention, he's been a three-time Pro Bowler, showcasing his undeniable prowess.

NFL Hits New Jersey: Mark Your Gridiron Calendar

Now, let's talk dates, pigskin enthusiasts. New Jersey is gearing up for an NFL games extravaganza at the hallowed MetLife Stadium. You don't want to miss these matchups:

October 7, 2023: The New York Jets go head-to-head with the Buffalo Bills, promising gridiron fireworks.

November 25, 2023: The New York Giants face off against the Washington Commanders, a battle royale in the making.

December 22, 2023: It's a showdown of epic proportions as the New York Jets take on the New England Patriots, a game that'll have fans talking for ages.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.