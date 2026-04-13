A man who shared time in Cape May and Philadelphia growing up was one of the three people who died in the collapse of a parking garage under construction in Southwest Philadelphia.

All three men were members of Ironworkers Local 401.

Matthew Kane, 51, is survived by his two children, mother, sisters, brother, and a devoted girlfriend, according to a Facebook tribute.

A Parking Garage Under Construction Collapsed

A "section of a stairwell roof garage fell on Wednesday, triggering a “progressive collapse of connected sections across all seven levels,” Mayor Cherelle Parker told reporters.

The multi-level parking garage was being constructed at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in Southwest Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry section.

By Thursday, the mayor said search dogs hadn’t found any signs of life at the collapse site.

Crews initially rescued three people, including one who was critically injured and later died at the hospital, said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson. Two others were treated and released.

Matt Kane is one of two people who are missing and presumed dead.

The building is unstable, so crews have been demolishing it to search the entire structure, Thompson said.

"We've lost three loved and respected members of our 401 family and wait in anticipation to bring our Brothers home," the union wrote in a Facebook post.

Matt Kane Remembered

A Facebook tribute on Saturday lovingly remembered Matt Kane.

To know Matt was to know unwavering loyalty, strength, and kindness. He was the kind of friend who would show up without hesitation—no questions asked—whenever someone needed help. His presence brought comfort, his laughter brought light, and his word was something you could always count on. Above all, Matt was an extraordinary father. He was deeply involved in his children’s lives, especially in their sports, and cherished every moment spent supporting and guiding them.

His love for them was boundless, and his pride in who they are was evident to everyone around him. Matt was a loving son, brother, grandson, partner, and friend. His passing has left a profound void in all of our lives—one that can never truly be filled.

Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock announced on his Facebook page Friday that Matt Kane died in the collapse.

The mayor remembered that Matt's mother had worked at the Cape May Acme, and that his brother, Ed, who died suddenly last year, had been a fantastic local surfer.

A Look Back at Cape May Over 100 Years Ago (Then and Now) Take a look at what the popular Victorian shore town looked like in the early 1900s compared to now. Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis