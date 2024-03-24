Atlantic County, NJ Sheriff Announces More Warrant Arrests

When now-Sheriff Joe O'Donoghue ran for office, he said he would focus on law enforcement and catching bad guys (and bad gals).

If the past few weeks are any indication, he may run out of those criminals before we even get to summer.

In a continuation of his sweeps to pick up those with outstanding warrants, Sheriff O'Donoghue has announced the arrest of 19 more people on outstanding warrants.

Among those arrested include:

Sheridann Lawrence, 40, of Egg Harbor Twp. for non-support for $20,252.78.

Keith Nelson, 34, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested for non-support for $32,962.51.

Ramona Griffith, 46, a of Atlantic City, for 3 non-support warrants totaling $36,581.42.

Joseph T. Bailey, 27, of Bayville, non-support for $15,508.05.

Kevin Hart, 47, of Egg Harbor Twp., for non-support for $5,999.12.

Amir A. Hardy, 33, of Atlantic City, fornon-support for $34,219.85.

Juan Vicente, 33, of Hamilton, non-support for $8,245.37.

Natequia Davis, 30, of Hamilton, was arrested on 2 Superior Court warrants for Neglect of a Child, Possession of CDS, Terroristic Threats, Obstruction of Admin of Law, and Riot.

Ryan N. La, 22, of Galloway, was arrested on a Superior Court warrant for Invasion of Privacy.

Amanda Rivera, 37, of Westville, was arrested on a Superior Court warrant for Assault by Auto.

John Bonds, 55, of Atlantic City, was arrested on a Superior Court warrant for Possession of CDS.

Isiah R. Reed, 40, of Mays Landing, was arrested on a Superior Court warrant for Aggravated Assault.

Dakwon Thomas, 27, of Bridgeton, was arrested on a no-bail municipal warrant issued by Franklin Joint.

Dayna M. Bowden, 40, of Egg Harbor Twp., was arrested on a Superior Court warrant for CDS.

Shawn M. Dahms, 39, of Little Egg Harbor, was arrested on a Superior Court warrant for Shoplifting.

Joseph Riley, 52, of Ventnor, was arrested on a Superior Court warrant for Shoplifting.

Christina Salmond, 42, of Ventnor, was arrested on a Superior Court warrant for Shoplifting.

Adam J. Held, 44, of Atlantic City, was arrested on 4 Superior Court warrants for Shoplifting, Burglary, Criminal Mischief, Possession of CDS, Theft by Unlawful, and a municipal warrant issued by Atlantic City for $1,500.00.

Robert J. Stout, 54, of Atlantic City, was arrested on a municipal warrant issued by Haddonfield for $1,000.04.

Sheriff Joe is offering free rides to jail. If you have a warrant, the sheriff warns you should take care of it now, or you may get a visit next.

Get information and make arrangements by calling 609-909-7200

