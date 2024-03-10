I'm not going to lie. I was surprised when I saw a report that listed the most obese states in the country.

Look, I'm proud of my Jersey roots, but let's be real, we love our food.

When we speak of our state, we mention the Boss and Jon, the shore, and pizza and bagels. Not to mention all the great restaurants in the Garden State.

Heck, we even argue about what to call pork roll and subs.

So with all the talking we do about food, you'd think we would be a bit porky ourselves.

However, as it turns out, we're one of the least porkiest states.

Who knew?

According to the CDC report, the three states with the highest percentage of adults with obesity are Louisiana, Oklahoma, and West Virginia.

Over forty percent of the residents in each of those states are considered obese.

How Obese is NJ

According to the report, between twenty-five and thirty percent of adults in New Jersey are obese.

Other states with numbers similar to ours include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Vermont.

Many people don't seem to view obesity as a health risk. We look in the mirror and may not like what we see, but that's the least of the issues.

Obesity Can Lead to Serious Health Issues

People who are obese are prone to develop type-2 diabetes, which often leads to serious issues with various organs in our body.

Obesity can also cause you to have high blood pressure, which can lead to a stroke.

Check Your Body Mass Index Here

There's a way doctors determine whether you are obese. They use a chart that measures your BMI or Body Mass Index.

A healthy BMI for adults should fall between 18.5 and 24.9. Anything over 30 is considered obese.

You can easily check your BMI here.

