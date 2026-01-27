A jury on Friday found an Absecon man guilty of sexually assaulting several young girls over a period of years.

Alfonso Chavez, 44, of Absecon, was convicted of two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault.

He was also found guilty on three counts each of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Chavez Was Arrested for the Crimes in 2023

Following an investigation in December 2023, Chavez was charged and arrested for sexually assaulting multiple children in Absecon.

In January 2024, following a hearing, the court ordered him detained at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending the resolution of his case. He has remained there since.

Assaults Took Place for Years

Alfonso Chavez, 42, allegedly began assaulting a female relative when she was 5 years old. The girl, who is now a teen, told police during the investigation.

According to court documents, the assaults continued regularly for years.

Two other girls told police they were molested when they slept at the victim’s home.

An investigation was sparked when a friend’s parent told police that the victim and Chavez were exchanging texts of a “sexual nature,” the affidavit states.

Chavez Faces 25 Years in Prison

The Chavez trial took place last week in Judge Donna Taylor's courtroom.

On the aggravated sexual assault conviction alone, Chavez faces 25 years without parole to life in State Prison.

When he is released from prison, Chavez will be subject to Megan’s Law registration and Parole Supervision for Life.

He will be sentenced in the spring following a mandatory psychosexual evaluation.

New Jersey State Police: 2025's Most Wanted Fugitives Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis