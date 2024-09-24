NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/24
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
12 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)
11 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 73°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|68° - 71°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:46am - 6:52pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 7:19a
|High
Tue 1:48p
|Low
Tue 8:31p
|High
Wed 2:24a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:43a
|High
Tue 1:22p
|Low
Tue 7:55p
|High
Wed 1:58a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:55a
|High
Tue 1:36p
|Low
Tue 8:07p
|High
Wed 2:12a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:47a
|High
Tue 1:18p
|Low
Tue 7:59p
|High
Wed 1:54a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 5:04a
|Low
Tue 11:24a
|High
Tue 5:28p
|Low
Wed 12:36a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 7:22a
|High
Tue 1:37p
|Low
Tue 8:35p
|High
Wed 2:18a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 10:58a
|High
Tue 4:35p
|Low
Wed 12:10a
|High
Wed 5:11a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 7:51a
|High
Tue 2:33p
|Low
Tue 9:05p
|High
Wed 3:04a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:53a
|High
Tue 1:24p
|Low
Tue 8:10p
|High
Wed 2:06a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 7:12a
|High
Tue 1:56p
|Low
Tue 8:31p
|High
Wed 2:25a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:57a
|High
Tue 1:34p
|Low
Tue 8:16p
|High
Wed 2:14a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 7:52a
|High
Tue 2:31p
|Low
Tue 9:06p
|High
Wed 3:10a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
REST OF TONIGHT: NE winds around 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds.
TUE: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds.
WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.
