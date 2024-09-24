NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/24

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the Northeast

12 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)

11 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 73°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 68° - 71° Sunrise/Sunset 6:46am - 6:52pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 7:19a High

Tue 1:48p Low

Tue 8:31p High

Wed 2:24a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:43a High

Tue 1:22p Low

Tue 7:55p High

Wed 1:58a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:55a High

Tue 1:36p Low

Tue 8:07p High

Wed 2:12a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:47a High

Tue 1:18p Low

Tue 7:59p High

Wed 1:54a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 5:04a Low

Tue 11:24a High

Tue 5:28p Low

Wed 12:36a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 7:22a High

Tue 1:37p Low

Tue 8:35p High

Wed 2:18a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 10:58a High

Tue 4:35p Low

Wed 12:10a High

Wed 5:11a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 7:51a High

Tue 2:33p Low

Tue 9:05p High

Wed 3:04a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:53a High

Tue 1:24p Low

Tue 8:10p High

Wed 2:06a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 7:12a High

Tue 1:56p Low

Tue 8:31p High

Wed 2:25a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:57a High

Tue 1:34p Low

Tue 8:16p High

Wed 2:14a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 7:52a High

Tue 2:31p Low

Tue 9:06p High

Wed 3:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

REST OF TONIGHT: NE winds around 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

