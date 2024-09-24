NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/24

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/24

View from the top of Barnegat Light looking east (NJ DEP)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
12 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)
11 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 73°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature68° - 71°
Sunrise/Sunset6:46am - 6:52pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 7:19a		High
Tue 1:48p		Low
Tue 8:31p		High
Wed 2:24a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:43a		High
Tue 1:22p		Low
Tue 7:55p		High
Wed 1:58a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:55a		High
Tue 1:36p		Low
Tue 8:07p		High
Wed 2:12a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:47a		High
Tue 1:18p		Low
Tue 7:59p		High
Wed 1:54a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 5:04a		Low
Tue 11:24a		High
Tue 5:28p		Low
Wed 12:36a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 7:22a		High
Tue 1:37p		Low
Tue 8:35p		High
Wed 2:18a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 10:58a		High
Tue 4:35p		Low
Wed 12:10a		High
Wed 5:11a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 7:51a		High
Tue 2:33p		Low
Tue 9:05p		High
Wed 3:04a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:53a		High
Tue 1:24p		Low
Tue 8:10p		High
Wed 2:06a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 7:12a		High
Tue 1:56p		Low
Tue 8:31p		High
Wed 2:25a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:57a		High
Tue 1:34p		Low
Tue 8:16p		High
Wed 2:14a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 7:52a		High
Tue 2:31p		Low
Tue 9:06p		High
Wed 3:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

REST OF TONIGHT: NE winds around 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

What Is This Foam I Spotted On A Jersey Shore Beach

You ever see this before? WHAT IS IT?!

Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray

Top 10 FUN Things To Do On Long Beach Island

Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone

Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM