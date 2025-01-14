🔺 Toms River man reported missing since January 4

🔺 Last contact with family Christmas day

🔺 Sister reports her brother was found deceased

A Toms River man who has been missing since January 4, has been found.

Brook Spurlock., the man's sister, announced on her Facebook page that her brother's body had been found and the search had ended.

It is with great sadness that I announce my brother Dino’s body was found today deceased. Thank you to everyone who assisted in searching for him. I only wish he knew how many people cared and how his community pulled together in the search for him.

52-year-old Deane LaBranche was last heard from on Christmas Day.

His sister says he's been missing since January 4th.

Toms River Police contacted Spurlock after find LaBranche's abandoned car at Shelter Cove.

Spurlock noted that police recovered several personal items in the car, including his guitar, which she pointed out would be out of character for him to leave behind.

According to a report posted on Spurlock's Facebook page,

According to the Toms River PD Deane was last seen at Motel 6, Toms River on Jan 3rd with an unknown woman. They’re pulling camera footage from intersections trying to track the license plate number of the car the woman was driving. Deane never returned to his car and it’s now been 9 days.

Police are investigating this case and have not publicly commented on it yet.

However, Deane LaBranche's sister has asked that anyone with information about what happened to her brother contact the Toms River Police Department.

No cause of death was released.

The response to Brook Spurlock's initial post was outstanding, and she thanked those who responded.

Source: Brook Spurlock via FB

