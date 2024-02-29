3 Places You Can’t Have Vehicle Tinting in New Jersey

Every year I think about getting window tinting on my car to help shade the summer sun's heat. But I always wonder what New Jersey's laws are about window tinting.

Here's what I found out about vehicle tinting in New Jersey.

No Tinting Allowed on Front Side Windows in New Jersey

The law enacted in 2003 is as clear as your front side windows should be. No window tinting is allowed on any vehicle's front side windows in New Jersey.

This includes tinting for darkness or to reflect incoming light, glare and heat, according to tintinglaws.com.

No Tinting Allowed on Front Windshield in New Jersey

No window tinting is allowed on any vehicle's windshield in New Jersey, including tinting for darkness or to reflect incoming light, glare and heat. Tinting is allowed on the back side windows and the rear window.

No Tinting Allowed on Licence Plates in New Jersey

It is illegal to use glass or plastic covers on your NJ license plates. The plates can't be tinted and you can not obscure the lettering on the plate in any way.

Penalties for Vehicle Tinting Violators

Let's face it, we have all seen people who are violating these window and license plate tinting rules.

There are certain exceptions for people with medical conditions or dermatological sensitivity.

Other people are just taking their chances by having windshield or front-side window tinting. But, keep this in mind.

Illegal window tinting constitutes reasonable suspicion for being pulled over in New Jersey. Police can pull you over for window tinting even if it turns out that your tint was lawful or that you had a medical exemption, according to New Jersey attorney John J. Zarych.

