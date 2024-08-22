100-Year-Old Egg Harbor Business Addresses Closing Rumors

Social media rumors have been spreading and the folks at Butterhof 's Farm & Home Supply in Egg Harbor City want to set the record straight.

Rumor Has It Buftterhof's Farm & Home Supply is Closing

In a Facebook post, Butterhof's Farm & Home Supply takes the rumor head-on. The rumor is that at the end of this year, Butterhof's will close down.

Here's how Butterhof's is responding.

At the end of the year. Butterhof’s Farm & Home Supply is NOT! I REPEAT - NOT CLOSING ! However we close everyday at 6pm. We are a family owned business since 1926 almost 100 yrs and plan to be here another 100 years( well not me personally). If you are not familar with us stop by, we’d be glad to meet you.

The History of Butterhof Farm

The Butterhof family has been farming corn and tomatoes since the 1920s when Prohibition forced the family to close the winery they had been running since moving to the area in 1854.

According to the history of Butterhof's Shady Brook Farm, Butterhof's Farm Market & Home Supply was the next component of the business.

Continuing the farming tradition, Albert Butterhof, a third-generation farmer, moved the produce stand out of the yard and built a roadside farm market on Route 30 that still offers that same family-friendly service.

In 1999, Albert Butterhof opened their popular corn maze, which, along with Butterhof's hayrides and pumpkin picking, are popular South Jersey Halloween attractions every October.

For all those reasons, we are happy that Butterhof's Farm & Home Supply is not closing.

