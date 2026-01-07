Woolwich Township police are being praised this week after a dangerous situation on an icy lake ended with everyone making it home safely.

According to the department, officers responded Sunday evening to a call of a kid who fell through the ice.

When officers arrived, they found the him stranded in freezing water. An initial attempt to get a rope to him didn’t work because his hands were too cold to grip it. Realizing time was critical, one officer carefully crawled across the ice to reach him. When the ice gave way beneath them, two more officers didn’t hesitate, jumping into the icy water to help pull the juvenile to safety. What started as an emergency turned into an even bigger one pretty quickly. Story's not over yet, though...

Thanks to fast decisions, clear teamwork, and serious bravery, the juvenile was rescued and no injuries were reported. Logan Township Police and other first responders also assisted at the scene, helping ensure the situation didn’t turn tragic.

Winter Water Safety Matters In South Jersey

South Jersey winters can be deceptive when it comes to water. A pond or lake might look frozen solid, but ice thickness can change in seconds. That’s especially after days of fluctuating temperatures.

Creeks, lakes, and ponds are not safe shortcuts, hangout spots, or places to test your luck... EVER. Knowing the risks, recognizing danger quickly, and calling for help immediately can save lives.

A Reminder For Everyone

This incident is a powerful reminder to stay off frozen bodies of water unless access is clearly permitted and conditions are verified safe.

Huge respect to Woolwich Township Police, all responding agencies, and the citizen who made the call that started it all. This could’ve ended very differently. Thankfully, it didn’t.

