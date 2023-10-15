You can’t miss the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey

Amazing, fresh seafood is synonymous with New Jersey, and there is one seafood restaurant in the Garden State that foodie experts are calling the absolute best in the state.

When New Jersey residents hear about a great restaurant, we get there right away to give it a try, and we are certainly not shy to share the good news with all of our foodie neighbors.

And when well-known foodie experts have uncovered what they believe is the single best seafood restaurant in the entire state, we are all ears.

And the one they uncovered for New Jersey is a really, well-known, amazing restaurant that's even been featured on a major food show on the Food Network.

It stands to reason that an amazing seafood place would be situated on or near the water and that is exactly what we have here. According to this article, New Jersey's top seafood restaurant is nestled in lovely Somers Point.

The nod from Cheapism goes to the wonderful Anchorage Tavern Restaurant in Somers Point, and many of you may already be aware of it, especially if you watch "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" on the Food Network, where this restaurant has been featured.

This incredible eatery has so much history in the town of Somers Point, and the food is absolutely amazing especially the fresh and incredible seafood. As a matter of fact, it's on the National Register of Historic Places.

We recommend you try the Seafood Imperial or the Hawaiin Grouper, but you can't go wrong with any of the great entrees they offer.

If you want to give them a try, they are located at 823 Bay Ave. in Somers Point.

