Willingboro, NJ, man had over 1,000 child porn pictures and videos: Prosecutor

Willingboro, NJ, man had over 1,000 child porn pictures and videos: Prosecutor

Burlington County NJ Prosecutors Office - Photo: BCPO / Canva

A Willingboro man has been charged for allegedly possessing more than 1,000 child porn images and videos.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw says 33-year-old Marcus Lee was taken into custody December 16th during the execution of a search warrant at his home.

He has been charged with second-degree possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Following an initial court appearance, he was released from custody and his case will now be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.

Authorities say their investigation began after they received information from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children concerning Lee's online activities. Their work allegedly uncovered that he maintained online accounts that stored more than 1,000 files containing CSAM; a preliminary examination of his cell phone revealed multiple CSAM files.

Marcus Lee of Willingboro NJ - Photo: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office / Canva
loading...

The investigation was conducted by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office's High-tech Crimes Unit with assistance from the Willingboro Township Police Department and United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Drug deaths by county, January '24 through September '24

Overdose death numbers are down in most NJ counties through September, according to the NJ Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner.

Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

Filed Under: Burlington County, Willingboro, Burlington County NJ News, AC Facebook
Categories: Trending