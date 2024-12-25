A Willingboro man has been charged for allegedly possessing more than 1,000 child porn images and videos.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw says 33-year-old Marcus Lee was taken into custody December 16th during the execution of a search warrant at his home.

He has been charged with second-degree possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Following an initial court appearance, he was released from custody and his case will now be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.

Authorities say their investigation began after they received information from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children concerning Lee's online activities. Their work allegedly uncovered that he maintained online accounts that stored more than 1,000 files containing CSAM; a preliminary examination of his cell phone revealed multiple CSAM files.

Marcus Lee of Willingboro NJ - Photo: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office / Canva Marcus Lee of Willingboro NJ - Photo: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office / Canva loading...

The investigation was conducted by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office's High-tech Crimes Unit with assistance from the Willingboro Township Police Department and United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.