If you're in Wildwood this weekend thinking, “Wait...why does it still feel like summer?” I have some very good news for you.

It is local summer, baby. 🎉

The weekend after Labor Day can be one of the best times to enjoy the Wildwoods. The crowds calm down, the weather can still be absolutely beautiful, and you can walk the boardwalk without feeling like you need to fight 14 people for a slice of pizza.

And no, the boardwalk does not suddenly shut down after Labor Day.

So When Does Wildwood Actually Start Shutting Down?

This is where it gets a little tricky.

The boardwalk itself remains accessible, but individual rides, piers, restaurants and shops operate on their own seasonal schedules. So you can't necessarily expect everything to be open like it was in July.

But here's the part that surprised me:

Morey's Piers still has so much fall fun planned.

Oktoberfest on Mariner's Pier runs weekends from September 18 through October 11, with rides, live German music, food and other entertainment. The pier is scheduled to operate Friday through Sunday during the event, with different hours each day.

Basically, Don't Say Goodbye Yet

My family is here right now, and honestly, it still feels like summer.

So if you're not ready to put away the beach chairs, neither am I.

Local summer is glorious. Let's enjoy every last second of it.