Turn in an Illegal Dumper in Hamilton Township, NJ, Get $1,000

Our friends in Hamilton Township, Atlantic County, are now offering $1,000 rewards to people who turn in illegal dumpers.
Illegal dumping is a problem in the Mays Landing area
Hamilton Township Police are reminding local residents that fines for illegal dumping in the township have increased - and, there's now a reward program for those who turn in people who are illegally dumping in the township.
The police say the fines for illegally dumping now range from a minimum of $2,500 to a maximum of $10,000, once a conviction is made.
In addition to the fines, those convicted will be charged for the cost of the cleanup and disposal of the items in question. They will also be subject to up to 90 days in jail and/or community service.
Turn in illegal dumpers and get a check
As part of the crackdown on illegal dumping, Hamilton Township is now offering a reward to those who turn in people for illegal dumping. Of course, a conviction is necessary for the reward - which is $1,000
SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police Department.
The Definitive List of The Oddest, Strangest and Downright Filthy Town Names In Every State
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
LOOK: Unique baby names from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Stacker