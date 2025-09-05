When the discussion began about the possibility of the Barefoot Country Music Fest coming to Wildwood, New Jersey, seven years ago, no one could have anticipated just how big this event would become.

It's been huge and consistent. The City of Wildwood and Barefoot producers tell us that 2026 will be year #6 for Barefoot, and they have an agreement to continue through at least year 10.

And why not? The festival has been attracting somewhere around 30,000 people each day for the four-day event. The Barefoot Country Music Fest has become one of the biggest country music festivals on the East Coast.

The festival has positively impacted tourism in Wildwood, and it's impacted touring in the country music industry.

Barefoot is Bringing Star Power to Wildwood

Each Barefoot Country Music Fest has brought major country stars to Wildwood - and, great rising stars and young acts, too. Over 30 musical acts on the beach each year.

Last year's headliners included Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Rascal Flatts, and Jelly Roll.

This year's acts have yet to be announced, even though tickets are going on sale. By now, fans know that Barefoot will be bringing the show! Here's a quote from the Barefoot team on Facebook: "You little darlings are going to be SQUEALING when you see this lineup!"

We expect the first artists to be announced very soon.

Tickets for Barefoot on Sale

Tickets for the 2026 edition of Barefoot are now on sale. Ticket prices will not be lower than when they first go on sale. Ticket prices for the festival usually increase as artists are announced. Last year, the festival's general admission sold out weeks before the event. In other words, don't wait!

Here's the link to get your tickets.

See you on the beach in Wildwood in June!

