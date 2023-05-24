If you're still reeling from the information regarding the shark attack that happened in Stone Harbor this week, don't worry, you're not the only one.

At first, all anybody knew was that a victim of a shark bite in the waters of Stone Harbor beach in Cape May County had to be taken to Cape Regional Medical Center to be treated for non life-threatening injuries. Of course, we're all overjoyed that the victim will be okay, it was shocking to learn that the victim actually happened to be a teenager.

Since the story first broke on Sunday, May 21st, we've been able to discover a bit more information about what happened.

Maggie Drozdowski, a 15-year-old from Downingtown, PA, was down in Stone Harbor to enjoy a day of surfing with her friends when the unthinkable happened. She was bitten by a shark that actually pulled her underwater for a brief period of time. Thank goodness her friend noticed and immediately realized something was wrong. According to 6abc.com, Drozdowski was able to resurface quickly, get back on her board, and paddle to shore.

Nobody knew for the first day or so that she had actually been dragged under the water's surface. Even though it was only for about thirty seconds, no doubt it was a terrifying experience.

After getting examined at the hospital, experts have declared that Drozdowski's injuries are consistent to those usually sustained from a shark bite. Good thing for Drozdowski, though, it seems as though the shark that bit her wasn't actually aiming for her.

Marine science professor Steve Nagiewicz of Stockton University told 6abc.com that sharks can differentiate between their prey and humans. Clearly, this shark was trying to eat. Human flesh, however, wasn't on its menu.

While the Drozdowski family says they still plan on heading back down the shore this year, Maggie says she probably won't go back into ocean for quite a while. Can't blame here there, can you?

See what Drozdowski says about the incident below.

Source: 6abc.com

