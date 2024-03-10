There's one thing that all parents want for their kids regardless of background, economic status, or religion. All parents want their kids to be involved in something that values who they are. They want their kids to be a part of something that boosts their confidence, gives them life skills, and provides them with lifelong friendships.

Even if you're not a parent, you can understand that sentiment.

Get our free mobile app

One of the best ways to do that is to involve your kid in sports. The camaraderie and team-building that's involved in a group activity like that provides more lessons than just what can we done with a ball. For children with special needs, finding organizations and programs in which they can participate can be a bit more challenging.

Kids with special needs working out SpectrumSportsNJ.com loading...

Sports programs for children with special needs

That realization was acknowledged by two former special education teachers who sought out to provide a space for special needs kids to get involved in numerous extracurricular activities. From that single idea, Spectrum Sports was born.

Co-founders Dan Minko and James Paoletti wanted to see the idea of an inclusive environment in which all children with special needs could realize their full potential actually come to fruition.

kid with special needs poses with personal trainer SpectrumSportsNJ.com loading...

Spectrum-inclusive fitness and sports in South Jersey

They made that dream a reality with Spectrum Sports, an organization geared towards the special needs community that promotes fitness, learning, and above all else, FUN!

With multiple locations all throughout South Jersey including Deptford and programs in Sewell, Dan, James, and their entire team aim to change the conversation about what it means to be an inclusive-sports program.

We aim to empower and uplift the special needs community by bridging the gaps in exercise, socialization, and access to crucial information. We are dedicated to creating a world where every individual with special needs is given the opportunity to thrive and lead fulfilling lives.

Spectrum Sports offers everything from fitness, obstacle courses, and even basic sport skills. You can check them out HERE.

36 Amazing New Jersey Kids Who Are Absolutely Adoptable Here are 50 awesome New Jersey kids who are absolutely adaptable! Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

15 Items New Jersey Goodwills Wont Accept As Donations Bringing donations to New Jersey Goodwill locations and Local Thrift Stores is a great way to help the less fortunate in your community get items like clothing and furniture. But there is a long list of items you should NOT donate. These are some of the items that are generally not accepted at your local Goodwill or Thrift store, but you should always check with the people in-store before submitting an item for donation. Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media