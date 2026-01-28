If you have to ask home much the homes cost in certain New Jersey Shore towns, you can't afford them.

(I can't afford them!)

It's a life of luxury when you're living in some of the most affluent New Jersey Shore towns.

READ MORE: These Are the 10 Most Redneck Towns in New Jersey

READ MORE: Atlantic City's Newest Airline is Getting Bigger - Will That Mean More Flight Options From ACY?

Get our free mobile app

YouTube New Jersey Uncovered YouTube New Jersey Uncovered loading...

The Richest Towns Along the New Jersey Shore

Creators of the YouTube Channel New Jersey Uncovered have put together a list of the ten richest beach towns in New Jersey - and, you may see some surprises.

Here's look at their Top Ten, in no particular order. I've also included some of their comments on each place.

Spring Lake (Monmouth County)

"This is a town that values peace over fun."

"Quiet, polished and expensive. The kind of place where money behaves itself."

Avalon (Cape May County)

"Philadelphia's offshore bank account. This is where Philly money goes when it wants salt air."

Deal (Monmouth County)

"One of the most expensive in the entire state."

"Social life happens behind gates."

"Deal is quiet, private, and insanely expensive."

Mantaloking (Ocean County)

"Few tourists and no boardwalk chaos."

YouTube New Jersey Uncovered YouTube New Jersey Uncovered loading...

Sea Girt (Monmouth County)

"The crowd consists of affluent professionals, retired Wall Street fellas, and old Irish Catholic families."

Stone Harbor (Cape May County)

"Every house looks like it was designed by architects who charge by the syllable."

"Outdoor kitchens that look nicer than your indoor one."

Bay Head (Ocean County)

"It feels like a private club with sand."

"Sailing, formal dinners, and not explaining anything to outsiders."

Harvey Cedars (Ocean County)

"Packed with sleek modern beach houses that look like they were designed to not be photographed by outsiders."

"Neighbors who don't ask questions."

"Another place were the zip code is a status symbol."

Margate (Atlantic County)

"Also known as The Main Line with beach badges. This is where Philly money comes to loosen the collar, park the Range Rover crooked, and pretend it's not checking their investment accounts every five minutes."

Longport (Atlantic County)

"An aggressive commitment to privacy."

"Almost zero reason for anyone to be here, unless they already belong."

If you have the time, you can view the video from New Jersey Uncovered here:



What did they miss? What's your favorite New Jersey beach town?

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut. Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton