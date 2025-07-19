Police In Pleasantville Are On The Hunt For An Official Parking Enforcer
Looking to step into a role that makes a real impact in your community?
The Pleasantville Police Department is officially on the hunt for a new Parking Enforcement Officer. They are now accepting applications through July 25, so don’t wait if you’re interested.
This isn’t your average 9-to-5, either.
As a Parking Enforcement Officer in Pleasantville, you’ll be patrolling assigned areas throughout the city, issuing citations, reporting hazards, and helping keep traffic moving.
It’s a boots-on-the-ground job for someone who’s detail-oriented, observant, and knows how to keep calm under pressure.
Pleasantville Parking Enforcer Job: What You’ll Need to Apply
Before you shoot your shot, make sure you meet the basic requirements.
You must have…
- A valid New Jersey driver’s license
- The ability to comprehend and follow instructions
- A filled-out application form (available on the city website or by request)
Once you’ve got your application and resume ready, send them directly to dbrown@pleasantvillenj.us.
Deadline to apply: Thursday, July 25.
Why This Job Matters
Parking enforcement might not sound glamorous, but it’s a critical role in keeping Pleasantville safe, organized, and accessible.
From making sure hydrants aren’t blocked to enforcing handicap zones, you’ll be supporting the community in a real, visible way.
Spread the Word
Know someone who’d be great at this? Make sure they know about this so they don’t miss out on a great opportunity.
Pleasantville PD is searching for that perfect someone who’s ready to step up and serve.
