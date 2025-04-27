How Can Own Your Own Penguin in New Jersey?

Is there anything cuter than a penguin?

World Penguin Day is April 25th - and, wouldn't you like to adopt your very own penguin?

Imagine owning your very own penguin in New Jersey.

What's needed to own your own penguin in New Jersey

Penguins need a lot of space and a lot of water. They need their own special habitat.

According to a YouTube video posted by Petopedia, you need many elaborate things. You can't just keep your penguin in your bedroom and leave out food and water bowls.

Penguins must be kept at a constant temperature. That temperature is usually extreme, depending on the species of penguin. You might be able to do that with the help of your local HVAC expert, but you also need a big, deep pool for swimming. Oh, that pool needs to be kept cool and clean. Think advanced heating, cooling, and filtration systems.

Penguins also need some different surfaces to walk on and to slide on. Think rocky areas, and some areas with snow and ice. You'd also need special lighting.

Feeding your penguins would be challenging too. Neither Shoprite nor Amazon sells penguin food.

There are a lot more requirements, which can be found here:

Keeping penguins is kind of illegal

Whatever environmental challenges you might face owning a penguin, keeping a penguin in New Jersey is legally impossible.

In the Garden State, owning a not-the-usual-cat-or-dog requires special permits. New Jersey offers exotic and non-game permits, but you're not going to be able to get one for a penguin. The only places getting those types of permits are zoos and aquariums.

Even if you somehow got around New Jersey state laws, federal laws pretty much prevent you from owning a penguin, too.

How you can get penguins to South Jersey

While you can't own a penguin, you can help penguins get closer to us here in South Jersey.

The Cape May Zoo (our favorite!) doesn't currently have penguins, but they would like to. The zoo is currently fundraising for a $4 million project to house penguins and flamingos. The goal is to house 20 penguins and 30 flamingos. The Cape May Zoo Society is trying to raise the money. You can find out more here.

