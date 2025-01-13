When’s the last time you spent an afternoon at SkyZone or FunCity? I'll be the first to admit that those places can be just as much fun for adults as they are for the kids! Believe it or not, trampoline parks like that go A LOT further back than the early 2000s here in the Garden State.

Did you know that Wildwood was home to one of the first in-ground trampoline parks in the state?

Remembering The Old Wildwood Trampoline Park

Many people remember the trampoline park located at the back of Mack’s Pizza on Roberts Avenue. According to firsthand accounts, it had about 12 ground-level trampolines each installed over a pit surrounded by stone. The pit’s shape and positioning of the trampolines allowed kids to bounce from one to another and the next. Some of the frequent visitors got REALLY good at trampolining and would perform all kinds of crazy stunts.

Most people weren’t that skilled, though. According to an account on funchase.com, injuries were reported CONSTANTLY. That's especially true for the early 1970s. Some people even remember an ambulance being called almost daily.

That’s why so many of these parks, including the one in Wildwood, wound up closing up shop so soon. They got the reputation for being dangerous, so they lost popularity for a while.

A video has surfaced on YouTube of footage that shows what it was like at the Roberts Ave trampoline park in Wildwood back in the early 1970s.

Imagine jumping like that being surrounded by nothing but stone. No wonder the place had so many accidents!

Ah, the good ole days. That’s what my mom and older brother would say, anyway.

