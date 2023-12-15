Please Don’t Build Anymore Of These Stores In Atlantic County, NJ

Alright, Egg Harbor Township. I have just one question for you. Now, I have no idea who it's actually directed to, but more, I guess, to Egg Harbor Township as a whole.

Who do we have to talk to in order to request a halt on the construction of any more Dollar Generals in the area?

If you live anywhere near Egg Harbor Township, Mays Landing, Galloway, or Northfield, then you know the area is basically over run with Dollar Gs. Don't get me wrong, I love me some Dollar General. The one by me on Harding Highway in Mays Landing always has everything I need and even some really great odds and ends for the house, too.

The question has to be asked, though, and I know everyone in Egg Harbor Township will appreciate it: why is it necessary for so many within a 10-20 minute radius? Honestly, if you're a betting person, if you see a new store being built and you guess that it's a Dollar General, your odds probably wouldn't be too bad.

Seriously, you'd expect a lot of dollar stores from more rural states like Alabama or Oklahoma. Does South Jersey really need that many, though?

Maybe that's one of the reasons people love to refer to South Jersey as the "Alabama of the Garden State."

We're all waiting on a Trader Joe's, Wegmans, and Whole Foods. Can we get one of those before we get yet ANOTHER unnecessary Dollar General location? I know I'm not the only one who feels this way.

At the very least, give us a Cracker Barrel. No more Dollar Gs, okay??

