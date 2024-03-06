New Jersey Wildlife Officers Charge Man With Shooting Sandhill Crane

When hunting in New Jersey, you shouldn't shoot things outside what's legal.

A man found that out the hard way.

Illegal Crane Hunting in Salem County

The New Jersey Conservation Officers Association reports that one group of hunters observed other hunters shoot a sandhill crane in the Salem River Wildlife Management Area.

The observing group of hunters reported the shooting, and a conservation officer responded. The officer located the suspected hunters on the scene and did an interview.

One hunter did admit to shooting the crane, recovering it, and ultimately hiding the body of the bird.

The man recovered the bird and turned it over to the officer. He was then given a summons.

The hunter has not been publicly identified.

SOURCE: Facebook - The New Jersey Conservation Officers Association.

