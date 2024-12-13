A Mays Landing man has been indicted for allegedly not delivering gravestones.

On Thursday, 71-year-old Jiolio “Joe” Cincotti was indicted by an Atlantic County grand jury on third-degree charges of theft by deception and money laundering for allegedly deceiving over 30 victims between October 2020 and December 2023.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says Cincotti represented himself as the owner of Atlantic Memorials in Mays Landing and engaging in the business of making and selling headstones.

In each instance, the victims ordered a headstone for a deceased family member. Cincotti accepted payment from the victims but never delivered the headstones nor returned the money. As of the time of this release, the aggregate amount of the alleged theft is approximately $50,000.00.

This case was investigated by the Hamilton Township Police Department. Assistant Prosecutor Brooke Melissa Hoffner represented the State in this matter.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at (609) 909-7800.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.