New year, new patients! That's the current motto for the folks at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. To kick off the new year, the folks from the MMSC have shared a photo of their first patient of 2025.

They revealed that their first rescue of the new year is currently in their care and healing up from within the waters of the Pool House.

The first patient of 2025 is an adorable gray harbor seal that was rescued from the beaches of Mantoloking in Ocean County. She had her struggles when she first arrived to the center including an injured eye, but now she's apparently eating all on her own! A great achievement by all those at MMSC! She's reportedly eating over six pounds of fish per day. Her appetite certainly seems to be sprinting back, that's for sure. She's small but mighty, and will be healed up VERY soon thanks to all the hard work from the workers and volunteers who show up for these animals each and every day.

What To Do If You Spot A Seal On The Beach

The MMSC frequently will share videos and post updates about animals currently in their care. It's a great way to keep up with all the fabulous work the organization does for local wildlife each and every season.

Seals are becoming more and more common along New Jersey's coastline during the winter months. If you come across one, do your best to NOT approach it. If it looks to be injured, you're encouraged to call Marine Mammal Stranding Center's hotline at (609) 266-0538. Make sure to always keep your dogs on a leash while walking on the beach this time of year so they can't run up and startle the seals. Did you know that a seal can seriously injure a dog with its razor-sharp teeth? Better to be safe than sorry!

