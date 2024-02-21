In Wildwood, it's Mack's or Sam's. In Ocean City, it's Manco & Manco. In Sea Isle, it's all about the hot dogs. That's what everybody walks off the beach craving after a long day on the sand in Sea Isle City.

The Famous LouDogs Hot Dogs

If Sea Isle is your go-to beach town, then you're likely no stranger to LouDogs. Maybe you remember the hot dog cart that used to go up and down the beach in its early days. Now, it's an entire establishment that offers the coolest hot dog combinations you've ever tasted. They have a solid variety of specialty dogs, including the "Mad Dog," topped with crumble bleu cheese and Buffalo sauce, and the "75th Street" topped with cheddar, BBQ sauce, & bacon crumbles. If you're palate is not that adventurous, they also offer classic dogs, too.

LouDogs Is On The Move

They opened their first brick-and-mortar location on 38th and Pleasure Avenue. However, in a press release sent on Friday, February 16th, they announced that LouDogs will be moving to a brand new location along Sea Isle's beloved oceanfront strip, The Promenade, right at 38th Street Beach. They'll be taking over the old Spinners Pizza storefront.

LouDogs Offering New Menu

In addition to a bigger storefront, LouDogs also announced they're expanding their menu. Sure, they'll still have all the hotdogs you've come to love, but they'll also soon be offering pizza, fries, chicken fingers, and more. You'll also be able to get your food delivered right to you while never leaving the sand. Starting in summer 2024, LouDogs will begin offering beach delivery, too.

