Four juveniles have been charged in connection to multiple stolen vehicles in Longport.

The Longport Police Department says the heists all occurred at the end of last year and involved a stolen BMW 330i, a BMW X7, and a Honda Accord.

In fact, one of those vehicles, the Honda Accord, was one of the most stolen cars in the state last year.

The Most Stolen Cars in New Jersey 2024 Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

Authorities in Longport did not release specific information (i.e. age, hometown, etc.) about those who have been charged.

Juvenile 1:

3 counts of motor vehicle theft

2 counts of conspiracy

2 counts of unlawful taking of means of conveyance/“Joyriding”

Criminal mischief

Juvenile 2:

Motor vehicle theft

Conspiracy

Joyriding

Juvenile 3:

2 counts of motor vehicle theft

Conspiracy

Criminal mischief

Juvenile 4:

Motor vehicle theft

Joyriding

Criminal mischief

The Longport Police Department said in a social media post that they are, "committed to maintaining a safe community and upholding the law. We take all criminal activity, especially crimes involving vehicle theft, very seriously."

As always, Longport residents are urged to report suspicious activity by calling police at (609) 822-2141. Those who may have information about this specific case can contact Ofc. Jonathan Saggese at saggese_jonathan@longportpd.org.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Commonly Stolen Items at Walmart Gallery Credit: Michele Pilenza