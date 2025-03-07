4 kids charged for stealing several cars in Longport, NJ

Longport NJ Police - Photo: Longport Police Department / TSM Illustration

Four juveniles have been charged in connection to multiple stolen vehicles in Longport.

The Longport Police Department says the heists all occurred at the end of last year and involved a stolen BMW 330i, a BMW X7, and a Honda Accord.

In fact, one of those vehicles, the Honda Accord, was one of the most stolen cars in the state last year.

Authorities in Longport did not release specific information (i.e. age, hometown, etc.) about those who have been charged.

  • Juvenile 1:
    3 counts of motor vehicle theft
    2 counts of conspiracy
    2 counts of unlawful taking of means of conveyance/“Joyriding”
    Criminal mischief
  • Juvenile 2:
    Motor vehicle theft
    Conspiracy
    Joyriding
  • Juvenile 3:
    2 counts of motor vehicle theft
    Conspiracy
    Criminal mischief
  • Juvenile 4:
    Motor vehicle theft
    Joyriding
    Criminal mischief

The Longport Police Department said in a social media post that they are, "committed to maintaining a safe community and upholding the law. We take all criminal activity, especially crimes involving vehicle theft, very seriously."

As always, Longport residents are urged to report suspicious activity by calling police at (609) 822-2141. Those who may have information about this specific case can contact Ofc. Jonathan Saggese at saggese_jonathan@longportpd.org.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

