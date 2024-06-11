Kevin Hart Headed To Atlantic City For “Acting My Age Tour” This July

When you think of comedians who've defined your generation, everybody has a different answer. For us millennials and Gen-Zers.... we love us some Kevin Hart.

Kevin Hart will be hitting up South Jersey in summer 2024. He's bringing all the laughs to Atlantic City's Hard Rock Hotel and Casino with "Acting My Age Tour".

One of comedy's biggest names is getting ready to bring his highly anticipated "Acting My Age Tour" to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City on Sunday, July 21st. As a Philadelphia native who grew up frequenting the Jersey Shore, Hart's return to the area promises to be an unforgettable night of comedy and nostalgia.

Just Announced: Kevin Hart's "Acting My Age Tour" in Atlantic City

Known for his infectious energy, quick wit, and hilarious storytelling, Kevin Hart has solidified his place as one of Hollywood's most beloved comedians. From his early days performing stand-up in clubs to starring in blockbuster films, he's come a long way over the last two decades. There's no denying he's a household name at this point.

He's got some pretty big things to celebrate while in town, too!

Kevin received the Kennedy Center’s annual Mark Twain Prize for American Comedy this year. It's basically the equivalent of a Lifetime Achievement Award for comedians. Apparently, he was the 25th recipient and the youngest honoree so far.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Me Time" - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

Comedian and Philly native Kevin Hart wins major award

Tickets for Kevin Hart's "Acting My Age Tour" at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City go on sale starting Friday, June 14th. Fans can purchase tickets online via Hard Rock or Ticketmaster, so mark your calendars and secure your seats for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of comedy.

Don't miss your chance to see Kevin Hart live in action as he brings his unique brand of humor to the Jersey Shore. Get ready to laugh, Atlantic City!

"Jumanji: The Next Level" Premiere In Berlin Getty Images for Sony Pictures loading...

Event Details:

What: Kevin Hart's "Acting My Age Tour"

Where: Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City, NJ

When: Sunday, July 21st, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: On sale starting Friday, June 14th, via Hard Rock or Ticketmaster

Information above kindly provided by Hard Rock Hotel and Casino/Bitner Group via press release.

