Hard Rock Atlantic City Restaurant Up For USA Today Award

One of the fabulous restaurants at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City is in the running for a pretty big award.

Hard Rock restaurant could win

USA Today is running a contest for the best hotel restaurant, and one of Hard Rock's places is currently a stone's throw from the top.

Kuro at the Hard Rock is currently ranked in 3rd place in the USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards.

According to USA Today, "Some of the leading restaurants in the United States, led by talented and often award-winning chefs, can be found in hotels and resorts."

USA Today says these hotel restaurants often go beyond the expected with great service, food, and more.

Voting in the contest continues through August 12th. You can vote here.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by FlyD on Unsplash Photo by FlyD on Unsplash loading...

Kudos to Kuro

Kuro was one of 20 hotel restaurants nationwide that made to the final vote.

Of Kuro, USA Today says, "Kuro at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City features contemporary Japanese dishes made from a combination of ingredients that are locally sourced and imported from Japan. Diners can pair sushi, tempura, grilled meats, and fresh seafood with an assortment of Japanese whiskies, shochu, sake, and wine."

You can find out more about Kuro, check out their menu, and make reservations here.

Congrats to Kuro - we wish the restaurant well in this contest!

Source: USA Today

9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri has featured almost a dozen Atlantic City area restaurants on hie show. Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly