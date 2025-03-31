News snapshot

A Galloway Township resident claims to have captured a bobcat on a doorbell camera.

First things first: Do bobcats actually live here?

Yes. In fact, the New Jersey Conservation Society estimates that there are about 200 to 400, maybe even 500, bobcats in New Jersey, and almost all of them are in the northwestern portion of the state.

There are an estimated 200 to 500 bobcats in New Jersey - Photo: Canva

However, Galloway is in southeastern New Jersey. That puts a good 90 miles between up there and down here. Perhaps this claim isn't exactly rock solid.

It's important to point out that bobcats, should you encounter one, typically don't bother people. They may be aggressive if they're startled, but they usually will just run away. However, they can go after pets, so if Fluffy or Fido are running in your yard unobserved, you could have some issues.

Again, that's assuming a bobcat is actually roaming around Galloway Township.

The claim of a bobcat popped up earlier this week on Next Door. I won't publish the author of the post's name, but he said,

I live in Galloway Germania Garden section and I wanted to remind everyone to watch after your indoor outdoor cats I found a bobcat on my porch...

See the video

CLICK: That post had a video attached to it, which you can see for yourself.

Keep in mind, a fully grown male bobcat can weigh around 40 pounds, stand about 21 inches high, and be around four feet long.

With that said, unless this is a baby bobcat, I'm having some doubts about this claim.

I think this is more likely to be a regular cat (i.e., a house cat) that might be named Bob.

Nice try...