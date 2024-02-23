Funny Names For South Jersey Hometowns You&#8217;ve Never Heard Before

Funny Names For South Jersey Hometowns You’ve Never Heard Before

Google Maps

Wait. Is it Galloway or "Gala-Bama"?

Now that's funny!

We asked locals to tell us about funny nicknames for South Jersey hometowns, and we heard a bunch of them we'd never heard before.

(Please know that by sharing these names, we are not trying to be mean in any way shape, or form, we're just trying to spread some good local humor.)

Get our free mobile app
Google Maps
loading...

Some South Jersey town nicknames come easy

Every time I hear the South Jersey town name of Dorothy, I just think "Dot" because Dot is often a nickname for someone named Dorothy.

Becca, who lives in Dorothy agrees - although she says she also refers to her town name as "boondocks."

The Galloway/Gala-Bama thing came to us from several different people, including Katie and Jessica.

A couple of nicknames for Williamstown from Deborah were almost too predictable (but we like them): "Willytown" and "Billsville."

Cape May Court House, as many suggested, is often shortened to just "Court House" or "CoHo."

Google Maps
loading...

Getting fancy in South Jersey

Larry shared a couple of his nicknames: "Absqeakun" for Absecon, and "O-ville" for Oceanville. (Actually, Absqueakun is fantastic, especially since everyone who's not from South Jersey has no idea how to pronounce Absecon anyway!)

James suggested that Whitesboro is simply called "The Boro", which sounds awesome!

Carl shortens Mays Landing to "MLMA", which he says stands for The Mays Landing Metropolitan Area. We love that one, because does anyone really know where Mays Landing starts and where it ends?

Google Maps
loading...

Get to the point!

Instead of calling Somers Point by its real name, how about just "The Point"? Tara pointed out that one for us.

Um, this one made us uncomfortable: a few people suggested Millville is known as "Killville."

Finally, one of the best nickname suggestions was for the town of Tuckahoe. Unfortunately, we've deemed that suggestion a little too x-rated.

Google Maps
loading...

What did we miss?

15 Things You Absolutely Cannot Return When Buying on Amazon

While it's easy buying stuff from Amazon from the comfort of home, getting items that can't be returned can cause some serious headaches. Here are 15 things you absolutely cannot return when they are bought through Amazon.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments

Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about).

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Filed Under: South Jersey, Millville, Somers Point, Mays Landing, Galloway, Absecon, Williamstown, google maps, cape may court house, Whitesboro
Categories: News in New York
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM