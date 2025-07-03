Let me be the first one to say it: it is WAY too soon for pumpkin spice, friends.

So there I am, minding my own business doing a little shopping of my own when I get a text from my friend about something weird she found in Target.

Turns out, she walked into Target in Mays Landing to grab some sunscreen and maybe a float for the long weekend… it’s literally the start of the Fourth of July. Fireworks haven’t even gone off yet.

What does she see in the baby section? Onesies with pumpkin spice lattes and cinnamon rolls printed on them.

Come on, Target. Not yet.

Pumpkin Spice Onesie In July At Target

Summer In South Jersey’s JUST Getting Started

Don’t get me wrong, I love fall. I’m basic and I’m proud: give me flannels, chai, and all the burnt orange decor. But it’s still beach season! I’m still chasing my toddler nieces and nephews on the boardwalk and trying to figure out how to keep juice boxes cold in a cooler.

We haven't even hit peak watermelon season yet!

Let’s be honest, summer is short enough in South Jersey. Can we please enjoy it before we’re hit over the head with faux leaves and cinnamon broomsticks?

Slow Down, Retailers

I used to work in retail, so I know stores move fast. But seeing fall-themed baby clothes in 90 degree heat just feels… wrong. Not yet, Target.

I’ll get excited for fall in about six weeks… MAYBE. Until then, let me live in my SPF 50 and flip-flops a little longer.

I did wind up buying that onesie for my niece. It was too cute not to. Still, I’ll be giving it the side-eye until at least mid-September.

