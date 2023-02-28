This old New Jersey town’s nickname is ‘The Holy City’ — and few people visit

If you drive over the Walt Whitman Bridge from Philadelphia into New Jersey, you can't help but notice a nice little town just below on the right.

I passed by this town for years but never circled back after getting off the bridge to check it out. I don't think many people do.

It's a pretty quiet residential city with not a whole lot going on. Unless you like visiting beautiful old churches.

Gloucester City is known as "The Holy City" for its numerous churches. At one time the ratio was 1 church to every 100 residents in town.

Many of the churches still survive and so does Gloucester City. There's not much of a "downtown" and the restaurant choices are not too plentiful.

The legendary Chubby's Steakhouse, which reopened in 2015 is probably the most famous. It's a nice, clean and quiet city that looks like a good place to live but not much to visit.

This New Jersey town's nickname is 'The Holy City'

