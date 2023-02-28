The Doobie Brothers are bringing their 50th anniversary tour to NJ

The legendary Doobie Brothers have announced an extension of their 50th anniversary tour, an extension that includes four shows in New Jersey.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have reunited for the tour and have been performing in locales like Australia and Singapore before heading back to the US; the touring band features Michael McDonald, Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons, and John McFee, so both the early hits and later singles will be highlighted.

The New Jersey shows include two shows at the State Theatre in New Brunswick (July 8 & 9) and two shows at the Mayo Center for the Performing Arts in Morristown (July 11 & 12).

The Doobie Brothers In Concert - Nashville, TN Getty Images loading...

The band's early music was a blend of rock, folk, and country, and their first album, "The Doobie Brothers," was released in 1971. However, it wasn't until the release of their third album, "The Captain and Me," in 1973, that the band achieved mainstream success.

The Doobie Brothers went through a number of lineup changes over the years, with various members coming and going. Some of the band's most popular songs include "Listen to the Music," "China Grove," "Long Train Runnin'," "Black Water," and "What a Fool Believes." The latter song, written by Michael McDonald, became the band's first No. 1 hit in 1979.

The Doobie Brothers In Concert - Nashville, TN Getty Images loading...

The Doobie Brothers have sold over 40 million albums worldwide, and have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Their music has been described as a mix of rock, R&B, and soul, and their harmonies and guitar work are considered to be some of the best in the industry.

Tickets for the New Jersey shows go on sale beginning Friday, March 10 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be available to purchase via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.