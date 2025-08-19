It's always exciting when a new food place opens up in your area.

It's always sad when a food place announces it's closing down.

It's only been about two years since we first got excited about the prospect of getting freshly made lobster rolls for carry out in Egg Harbor Township. Unfortunately, that excitement was fairly short-lived.

READ MORE: Ocean City Pizza Showdown: Who Wins?

READ MORE: Summer Restaurants South Jersey People Love

Get our free mobile app

Egg Harbor Township Food Place Announces Closing

The owner of Mystic Lobster Roll - Egg Harbor Township has announced that the location, in the English Creek Shopping Center, will be closing its doors by the end of August. A statement on Facebook says the store will be closing on the last day of the month, or before if inventory runs out.

"Following weeks of deliberation, we have made the difficult decision to close our business. We have strived to provide the best service possible, meeting many wonderful people, but are no longer able to serve our community."

According to the companies website, Mystic Lobster Roll has nine locations in four states: New Jersey, Florida, Nevada, and Texas. The other New Jersey locations are in Brigantine, Seaside Park, and Ship Bottom. It appears that some of the locations, including EHT are franchises.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Impact on the market

Mystic Lobster Roll in Egg Harbor Township was a very small business. Besides the owner, there weren't many employees. Still, a business shutting down is a business lost, and that's a sad thing for a community.

Kudos to the owner of the store for giving it a good try - we certainly thank him and wish him well.

South Jersey AI Created City Figurines In the name of fun, we've used Canva Dream Lab to create these City-Based Figurines Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly