I like pizza! Always have and always will.

I'm always on a search for the best pizza - and my three favorite Atlantic City area pizzas from a year ago still stand true today (in no particular order):

Nino's Favorite from Tony's Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza from South End Pizza in Egg Harbor Township.

Modern Pep (and/or) Traditional from Squares and Fare in Somers Point.

Discovery: The Best Under $10 Pizza in the Atlantic City Area

Late one evening a couple month ago, I found myself in the Lidl grocery store on Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township. On a whim I decided to grab one of their "Take and Bake" pizzas.

I went home and followed the easy instructions: popped it in the preheated oven and waited. Easy peasy.

What I found was one of the best take home pizzas I've ever had from a grocery store.

For $7.99, I ended up with a great tasting pizza. A crispy thin crust, with great sauce and cheese. It isn't often when a home-baked pizza could rival a local pizza parlor's pies, but this one certainly did.

For less than 10 bucks, it's certainly worth it! A bargain, and it tasted great!

Now, this pizza wouldn't finish in my top 3, but honestly, it's not too far off. Check it out, in the deli section at Lidl.

Who would have thought grocery store pizza would be this good!

