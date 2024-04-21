Love Sushi? Best In NJ Found At South Jersey Hospital

If there's anything New Jersey has going for its reputation, it's the food. Regardless of where you go or what your taste preferences are, you'll come to find New Jersey offers some of the best food you'll find anywhere in the world.

South Jersey, specifically, has a unique food culture that blends elements of Philadelphia cuisine, Southern cooking, and Jersey Shore specialties. Here are some iconic foods and dishes you might encounter in South Jersey:



Cheesesteaks & Hoagies (Subs): While Philly is known for its cheesesteaks, South Jersey has its own versions that are just as delicious. The same goes for subs. South Jersey is serious about its hoagies (or subs, depending on where you’re from). Some popular spots have their own signature hoagie combinations.



Taylor Ham/Pork Roll: This is THEE quintessential New Jersey breakfast meat. You can't beat a pork-roll, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich. The debate over whether it’s called Taylor Ham or Pork Roll is a uniquely Jersey thing!



Seafood: Being close to the shore, South Jersey has fantastic seafood options. Look for fresh catches like crabs, clams, oysters, and local fish prepared in various ways from simple steaming to elaborate seafood platters.



Italian food: You won't find better! Any resident will tell you that.

Apparently, South Jersey is also home to some of the best sushi in the state.

South Jersey hospital makes best sushi in NJ

Sushi is definitely an acquired taste. Most children aren't big fans of it, but once you grow up, you discover its deliciousness. The best of the best can be found somewhere off the beaten path in Camden County.

Bet you'd NEVER guess that the best sushi in all of the Garden State is made in a hospital, of all places.



Multiple sources have now reported that husband and wife sushi chefs Josef and Evie Sutiono make the most delicious sushi in all of South Jersey. Their hours are from 11a-3p Monday-Friday at the cafeteria inside Virtua Hospital.

What's drawn so many people here is the freshness of the sushi combined with the unbeatable price. You won't pay more than $10 and change for a specialty roll. Get your sushi from Virtua Hospital and you won't have to break the bank.



The Sutionos are local celebrities now. People stop into the hospital and get a cafeteria pass just to try out the food. Would you give it a try?

Have you ever heard of "ShopRite Sushi"??

