So, you suave person, you! You have a date and want to impress that person.

Where do you go?

If you're thinking McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, run away and never come back! LOL!

Seriously, though, where do you take your date? Some place special, we hope!

Best Date Restaurants in Tri-State Area

The folks at LoveFood have put together a list of the Best Restaurant to Impress Your Date in Every State.

In New Jersey, editors have name element in Princeton as the top choice. (I don't know why element is not capitalized!) They call it "a very special place to dine at." In addition to using fresh local ingredients, the elements has a "more affordable five-course tasting menu."

In Pennsylvania, your perfect date restaurant is Glass at Ledges Hotel in Hawley. Hawley is in the Northeast corner of the state. LoveFood says there are wonderful views of nearby waterfalls and "an eclectic menu of small dishes that are perfect for sharing."

Delaware's selection for best date restaurant is The House of William & Merry in Hockessin. Hockessin is tucked between Philadelphia and the Maryland border. The restaurant is part of an old farmhouse. LoveFood says the food is often made with local ingredients.

So, there you go! Wherever you're headed a great date night restaurant! We hope the date goes well. Don't forget your manners!

SOURCE: LoveFood.com

