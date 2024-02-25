Regardless whether or not your love of New Jersey runs deep, every single resident has thought of what it would be like to live somewhere other than the Garden State at some point in their lives.

That's especially true in 2024. You could be a resident that absolutely adores everything New Jersey has to offer. The sad truth is, it's getting more and more expensive by the day. People are struggling to make ends meet right now.

It's no secret that there are plenty of states not too far away that offer a much more affordable cost of living.

That's not to say you wouldn't find yourself missing home, though.

Former residents say they miss New Jersey after moving away

Whether it's the food, the fast-pace lifestyle, or the close proximity to some pretty awesome beaches, once you leave the Garden State for good, you'll soon find out that you took for granted some of the best parts about this place.

For one, you won't find better pizza anywhere else in the country. That's especially true if you're headed down south. Also, you'll forever be complaining about how slow people drive compared to your fellow NJ counterparts.

Leaving New Jersey can be a really big culture shock. Sure, there can be trade-offs: cheaper rent, lower property taxes, more room to spread out. Before long, though, you'll be longing for a little slice of home.

Even TikTok agrees:

