2 Charged With Coyote Hunting in Cumberland County

While they may be pests, you just can't hunt coyotes any time and any place in New Jersey.

Coyote Hunting in Vineland Google Maps loading...

Two charged with illegal coyote hunting in Vineland

The New Jersey Conservation Officers Association reports that they have charged two men with illegal coyote hunting.

The Association says three officers responded to a suspicious persons report from the Vineland Police Department.

Vineland Police say a couple of their officers were responding to a burglary in progress call when they saw two men walking out of a wooded area.

When Vineland officers checked the area the men were coming from, they found two loaded shotguns "hastily covered with leaves."

Conservation officers questioned the pair - who provided some dishonest statements.

Vineland Coyote Hunting Photo by John Thomas on Unsplash loading...

Two charged in the case

Ultimately it was determined that the two men were illegally hunting coyotes and they were issued a total of 11 summonses.

Charges include hunting coyotes outside legal hours, possession of illegal missiles, and for possession of a slug without improved sights.

The men have not been identified.

SOURCE: New Jersey Conservation Officers Association.

