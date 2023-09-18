$2.7 Million Lottery Ticket Purchased in Cape May County

$2.7 Million Lottery Ticket Purchased in Cape May County

Somebody in Cape May Court House made a really good deal!

They spent a few bucks on a lottery ticket and won $2.7 Million!

New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning ticket in the Monday Pick 6 game was sold at Ali Trading, 401 South Main Street in Cape May Court House. We believe this to be the Riggins gas station.

Lottery officials say the ticket is worth an annuity of $2.7 Million, or a direct cash payout of  more than $1.2 Million.

As of yet, no one had come forward with the winning ticket. The numbers were 2, 12, 13, 17, 19, and 27.

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

