12 Totally Awesome South Jersey Diners

In case you were somehow unaware, New Jersey is the undisputed diner capital of the world.



What makes a great diner?

Here are some characteristics of a great diner:

They are "always open." Whether that actually means they're open 24/7 or not, they at least seem like they're always there.

Inexpensive. Everything is going up in price, but a good diner is.... a cheap diner?

They're charming. Many are throwbacks.

They have a big menu. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner whenever you want them.

They're often gathering places—people from all walks of life eating in one place.

What South Jersey recommends

We asked locals to name their favorite South Jersey diners, and they came up with some great recommendations!

Marge's Diner in Clermont

Here's what Jillian had to say: "I love it because it is family owned and operated since the beginning. I may be biased because I worked there many summers but the food is great and the company is even better!"

Court House Diner in Cape May Court House

Caroline says, "Best pancakes ever. Amazing meals & love the service. We've been going there forever & they've watched my children grow! Joanna, Helen & family have an amazing staff that has become like family to my own."

Silver Coin Diner in Hammonton

It's a favorite for many. Melissa says, "Always fabulous!"

Shore Diner in Egg Harbor Township

From Sara: "I love Shore Diner. Everything is always consistently good. It’s like an Atlantic county staple." Joanne says, "Consistency of fresh food,, great service, generous proportions, & the owners working there daily to oversee the quality of everything!"

Marge's Diner in Cape May Court House

Lorrie says, "Family-owned, homemade food (the very best). They make you feel at home as soon as you walk in and like family once you are there. "

Harbor Diner in Egg Harbor City

According to Gabrielle, " I grew up going there with my grandparents." Joshua says, "Order 'the belly buster' for breakfast."

Point Diner in Somers Point

Ed from Ocean City says, "A great breakfast anytime!"

Tuckahoe Diner in Tuckahoe

Judith recommends it! "By the looks of it you wouldn't think much but the food is delicious."

39 Degrees North in Manahawkin

Says Bambi: "Fresh, delicious, and a unique menu!"

Steve's 47 Cafe in Cape May Court House

From Kelly: "Another gem that shouldn’t be missed. Food is good. Service is quick. The staff is friendly. Great value."

Essl's Dugout in Pleasantville

"All day long", says Steve.

Dino's Diner in Seaville

Rick says, "Good food and great people!" Patricia says, "It’s a big family!"

What did we miss?

