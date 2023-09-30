You Told Me to Try it, This Restaurant is Amazingly Delicious in Toms River, NJ

Your opinion means the world to us and believe me, we listen when you tell us something.

We have this awesome 92.7 WOBM - Shawn & Sue listener, that asked us, "Have you guys been to Breakin Bread Eatery in Toms River." It must be good if she's calling us and telling us this. For restaurants in Ocean County that get a shout-out the way this restaurant did is just unbelievable.

I love, love Breakin Bread Eatery's website saying - "Where your belly will be full and your heart will be happy!"

Breakin Bread Eatery is located at 1177 Fischer Blvd. in Toms River. My husband and I tried it last night. Breakin Bread Eatery was delicious and my husband was raving all night about their Pasta Fagioli, his personal favorite. He said it was delicious. There was so much to choose from.

Mariha-kitchen, Getty Images Mariha-kitchen, Getty Images loading...

Breakin Bread Eatery opened in December 2020.

"Thank you" for letting us know. When you tell us about something, we will try it out. We can't know and "taste" everything every single minute in Ocean County, we always need you and your eyes.

It is so cool when YOU let us know some of your favorite and not favorite things in Ocean County and the Jersey Shore. We will write about it and give your opinions. It's so important that tell us. We can't be everywhere all the time and we do miss things. We love your help.

Check some of these delicious places out in New Jersey.

