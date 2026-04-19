Why are Jersey Shore boardwalks so iconic? I think it's because they have a certain "Jersey" feel to them. It's the smell of boardwalk pizza, sausage, and peppers. It's the sound of boardwalk rides and crashing waves. It's the music, the laughter, and the folks having a great time that make Jersey boardwalks like no other in the nation, perhaps the world.

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Summer without our boardwalks would be an incredible loss for everyone, so the news of one closing early each night this summer has me scratching my head, but I do understand where officials are coming from.

Will The Wildwood Boardwalk Close Early On Evenings This Summer?

A recent post from Patch has indicated there is the possibility of early closing this summer on nights along the Wildwood Boardwalk. "City officials are proposing to close the Boardwalk from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. this summer, according to a news release. The measure serves as part of the city's "continued commitment to public safety and quality of life," officials said.

Officials in Wildwood are considering the idea of early closings, but they continue to support businesses and visitors to their boardwalk. “We fully support our Boardwalk businesses. This is not about limiting business activity, it’s about preventing loitering, large gatherings, and the types of behavior that tend to occur after hours,” said Steve Mikulski, Deputy Mayor and Commissioner of Public Safety.

If you’ve been down the Jersey Shore the past few summers, you’ve probably seen it yourself: big crowds getting a little out of hand at times. It’s been a growing issue for shore towns, and last year in Wildwood, officials stepped in and put a teen curfew in place to try to get things under control.

Do you support late-night closings on the Wildwood Boardwalk? Should all Jersey boardwalks consider this move?

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