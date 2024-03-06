One of my favorite venues to see a concert is in Monmouth County, the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel. I like it for several reasons. It's close, basically within an hour's drive from around the Shore. There isn't a bad seat in the venue. Plenty of parking, food, and drink. They also have a great selection each summer of artists. I do prefer seats to the lawn, but I'm I don't hate relaxing out on the lawn when the weather is nice. Only time I don't like the venue, because it's open-air, is when its 100 degrees out, hot is not fun for a concert.

Who Has Performed The Most At The PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey?

I was thinking we are not far from the new season at PNC and it crossed my mind who is the artist who has performed the most at the PNC Bank Arts Center? Well according to Wikipedia, "Perhaps the most popular performer, over the years, has been James Taylor, who has appeared there almost every year (exceptions being 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, consecutively from 2009 to 2011, 2013, consecutively from 2015 to 2020 - the 2020 appearance being postponed to 2021 and 2022) and who has been one of the few acts to be booked there three nights in a row."

James Taylor at PNC Bank Arts Center

Interesting Trivia About The PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ (Wikipedia)

Bruce Springsteen has never performed at the Arts Center, except for a special walk-on appearance with Ringo Starr in 1989, the Seeger Sessions Tour in 2006, and joining Beach Boy Brian Wilson for "Barbara Ann" and "Surfing U.S.A." on July 1, 2015.

The PNC Bank Arts Center Originally Opened on June 12, 1968

The First Concert at the Arts Center featured pianist Van Cliburn, conductor Eugene Ormandy, and the Philadelphia Orchestra.

Portions of Jackson Browne's landmark 1977 live album, entitled Running on Empty , were recorded at the Arts Center.

, were recorded at the Arts Center. Glen Campbell recorded Glen Campbell Live , on July 4, 1969

, on July 4, 1969 The Allman Brothers Band performed and recorded their show, on August 16, 1994, portions made their way to An Evening with the Allman Brothers Band: 2nd Set.

Have you seen James Taylor at the PNC Bank Arts Center? What was your FAVORITE concert at the Arts Center? Let us know and post your comments below

