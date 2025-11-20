Walgreens Eliminates Six Paid Holidays

Hourly Workers Say Cuts Could Hurt Families

Company Cites Cost and Operational Changes

Walgreens started in 1901 when Charles R. Walgreen Sr. opened a small drugstore in Chicago, focusing on quality customer service, a clean store, and fast prescription filling. The chain grew steadily, becoming famous for its soda fountains and helping popularize the malted milkshake. By the mid-20th century, Walgreens expanded nationwide, modernizing stores with self-service aisles and larger retail spaces.

6 Paid Holidays Eliminated at Walgreens

According to a recent article from USA Today, "Pharmacy giant Walgreens will no longer give most of its workers paid vacation time for Thanksgiving, Christmas and other major holidays, just after being bought out by a private equity company for $10 billion."

The post included "First reported by Bloomberg, the pharmacy chain eliminated six paid holidays for hourly store workers, informing them of the change in early October. The move came about a month after it was bought out by Sycamore Partners."

Six Paid Holiday's Eliminated

Thanksgiving

Christmas

New Year's Day

Memorial Day

4th of July

Labor Day

What do you think? Leave your comments below and let us know how you feel about this move by the company. We always love getting your input on stories happening here in New Jersey.

