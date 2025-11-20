Walgreens Drops Six Paid Holidays for Hourly Staff, Sparking Backlash
Walgreens Eliminates Six Paid Holidays
Hourly Workers Say Cuts Could Hurt Families
Company Cites Cost and Operational Changes
Walgreens started in 1901 when Charles R. Walgreen Sr. opened a small drugstore in Chicago, focusing on quality customer service, a clean store, and fast prescription filling. The chain grew steadily, becoming famous for its soda fountains and helping popularize the malted milkshake. By the mid-20th century, Walgreens expanded nationwide, modernizing stores with self-service aisles and larger retail spaces.
The chain grew steadily, becoming famous for its soda fountains and helping popularize the malted milkshake. By the mid-20th century, Walgreens expanded nationwide, modernizing stores with self-service aisles and larger retail spaces.
6 Paid Holidays Eliminated at Walgreens
According to a recent article from USA Today, "Pharmacy giant Walgreens will no longer give most of its workers paid vacation time for Thanksgiving, Christmas and other major holidays, just after being bought out by a private equity company for $10 billion."
Tiny Jersey Shore Town Lands Massive $65M Netflix Deal
The post included "First reported by Bloomberg, the pharmacy chain eliminated six paid holidays for hourly store workers, informing them of the change in early October. The move came about a month after it was bought out by Sycamore Partners."
Six Paid Holiday's Eliminated
- Thanksgiving
- Christmas
- New Year's Day
- Memorial Day
- 4th of July
- Labor Day
What do you think? Leave your comments below and let us know how you feel about this move by the company. We always love getting your input on stories happening here in New Jersey.
LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in
Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine
LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today
Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams