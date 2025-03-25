Groundbreaking Ceremony For Veterans Village In Bayville, New Jersey

There's going to be a very special groundbreaking of Veterans Village in Bayville. Berkeley Township residents and beyond received an invite from Mayor John Bacchione to the ground breaking of the brand new Veterans Village.

This is just amazing for our veterans and I had no idea this foundation was out there to help our most recognized citizens that deserve this and so much more.

Several years ago, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation launched a national campaign to eradicate homelessness to our veterans.

These wonderful places for veterans and their families are called the Veterans Village.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has helped so many veterans and helps them with needed services and a stable home. This foundation helps with a veteran's financial and physical needs.

From Tunnel to Towers Foundation website: "This exceptional accomplishment stands as a testament to Tunnel to Towers’ unwavering commitment to our nation’s heroes. The Foundation’s model of pairing high-quality affordable housing with comprehensive supportive services ensures our veterans have a place to live with comfort, dignity, and hope as they work towards financial stability and independence. Our commitment is to ensure that no veteran is left behind."

The Veterans Village is being built on the corner of Rt. 9 and Sloop Creek Road in Bayville.

When is the Groundbreaking of the Veteran Village?

*Wednesday, May 7th, 2025

*11 am

*At the location of Rt. 9 in Bayville.

Wow, just amazing, Tunnel to Towers has provided housing assistance to over 10,000 veterans and their families through these Veterans Villages across the country and the National Case Management Network.

If you are a Veteran experiencing homelessness or know of a veteran experiencing homelessness, please CLICK HERE for more information.

