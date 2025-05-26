This Weird Bug is Taking Over New Jersey

This spring has brought more than just blooming flowers—pest populations are on the rise, and some unwelcome guests are making themselves at home.

It's pretty bad when my husband, the bug guy, as we all know him comes home and says it's bad this year. These bugs are so annoying and so hard to get rid of them. And, inside houses.

My "bug" expert is my husband who runs a local bug business for mosquitos and pests is getting calls constantly about these little annoying bugs everywhere in New Jersey.

What are these weird bugs taking over New Jersey?

These annoying bugs are called springtails. They are very tricky to get rid of. Most people have to call in a professional to get rid of them, especially in your home.

Get our free mobile app

Springtails like moisture and dampness. The best way to help with these bugs is to fix leaks from pipes to gutters and damp areas. Also, improve ventilation in your bathroom and kitchen.

canva canva loading...

Sealing or caulking any cracks on your home will help and replace the weather stripping if it needs to be replaced.

Most bugs just like springtails, midges are annoying bugs that are horrible in Ocean County because of the moisture. We're close to the bay, ocean, waterways and more.

Keep Reading: Subway is Closing, What Does This Mean for NJ Locations?

There is some good news about springtails, if it's good news. They will not harm humans and there is no disease transmission from this weird bug. One of the best things you can do in your home is use a dehumidifier.

Another bug taking over New Jersey this spring are the carpenter bees. They look like a bumble bee.

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale