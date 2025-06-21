Every summer, New Jersey locals look forward to one thing: heading to the beach. And while the Garden State is home to dozens of beautiful beach towns, one destination continues to capture the hearts of locals year after year.

Recently voted the most beloved beach by New Jerseyans - Ocean City, New Jersey, isn’t just another beach town, it’s a way of life. Tucked along the southern Jersey Shore, this charming coastal gem has long been a favorite for locals and vacationers alike.

Whether you're a summer regular or just passing through, it’s easy to see why New Jerseyans consider it their go-to beach destination.

Definitely where I grew up in Pennsylvania, Ocean City, NJ and Wildwood, NJ was our destination for fun in the summer.

New Jersey Locals Voted and the Results Might Be Surprising

Families love Ocean City for its clean, wide beaches, gentle surf, and famously family-friendly vibe.

Ocean City, NJ: More Than a Beach, It’s a Way of Life

The boardwalk is iconic, lined with sweet shops, mini golf, and amusements that capture that classic Jersey Shore nostalgia.

Why Ocean City, NJ Is the Most Loved Beach in the State

New Jerseyans recently voted for their favorite beach in New Jersey and Ocean City, NJ WON big. Locals love the boardwalk and the beach. Lots of New Jerseyans say Ocean City's sand is the best in the state.

Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ and Wildwood, NJ came in second and third as the best beach and boardwalks for New Jersey locals.

