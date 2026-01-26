If there’s one thing we do exceptionally well in New Jersey, it’s breakfast and pizza.

We take it seriously at the Jersey Shore and in Ocean County.

And just when you think you know all your favorite spots, The Sawmill in Seaside Park goes and surprises us all.

Yes, the Sawmill. Home of what many of us proudly call the biggest and best pizza slice anywhere at the Jersey Shore. Now they’re doing breakfast, and honestly, how cool?

A Boardwalk Breakfast You Didn’t Know You Needed

The Sawmill is officially serving up a Winter Boardwalk Breakfast Buffet, and it’s the kind of thing that turns an ordinary Sunday into a new tradition.

Every Sunday NOW through April, from 10:30 AM to 12 PM, you can roll in, relax, and enjoy a full breakfast spread with a boardwalk view.

We’re talking all the classics you want on a slow Sunday morning:

Fresh eggs and crispy bacon

Fluffy French toast and pancakes

Pastries, fruit, and more

No rushing. No cooking. Just good food, good company, and that unmistakable Jersey Shore vibe, even in winter.

Affordable, Family-Friendly, and Fun

Here’s the part that really seals the deal: the price.

Adults eat for $10, and kids under 10 are just $7. That’s a win for families, groups, and anyone who wants a great breakfast.

And because this is New Jersey, they didn’t forget the drinks.

Sip on $2.50 breakfast beverages, or upgrade your morning with $4 boozy drinks, because Sundays are for enjoying yourself.

Your New Sunday Tradition Starts Here

There’s something special about finding a place that feels familiar but still manages to surprise you. The Sawmill has always been known for bold flavors and big portions, and now they’re bringing that same energy to breakfast, with a view that never gets old.

So if you love breakfast (and let’s be honest, we all do), this one’s worth adding to your Sunday plans. Cozy, casual, delicious, and unmistakably Jersey.

Breakfast on the boardwalk? At The Sawmill? YES, we're in.

